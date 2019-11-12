Nike expands community store concept

Nike (NKE -0.4% ) has opened Nike Live stores in Long Beach, California and Tokyo after starting off the concept at a Los Angeles location, according to Chain Store Age's Marianne Wilson.

The Nike Live concept is focused on localization, in-store customization, digital integration and social events.

"These stores will be able to cater even more to their local communities, fueled by constant analysis of the online buying patterns, app usage and engagement of members in the local neighborhoods," says Nike on the initiative.