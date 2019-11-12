Fannie, Freddie transfer risk on ~$281B of UPB in H1 2019

Through H1 2019, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +3.9% ) transferred 84% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +2.3% ) transferred 89% of allocated credit risk capital on 2018 acquisition covered by credit risk transfer, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's semi-annual Credit Risk Transfer Progress Report.

Of the total single-family loan acquisitions of the two government-sponsored enterprises, 73% were targeted for credit risk transfer.

The GSEs transferred risk on ~$281B of unpaid balance with a total risk in force of $10B.