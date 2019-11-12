FAA expands inspection area for cracks on Boeing 737 NG planes

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is expanding its order requiring checks for structural cracks in Boeing (BA -1% ) NG planes after the company said additional cracks were found.

After completing a round of inspections for cracking on some 737 NGs with a large number of takeoffs and landings, the company says it found one airplane with a small crack; the FAA then said it would expands the inspections to the area around eight fasteners.

The FAA first said in September it was ordering checks for cracks on the "pickle fork," a part that attaches the plane's fuselage to the wing structure.

Boeing says fewer than 5% of the 1,200 airplanes that have undergone the initial inspection were found to have cracks.