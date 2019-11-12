2U +11.5% after upside FY revenue view

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) +11.5% reports Q3 beats with 44% revenue growth and upside FY19 guidance that sees revenue of $570-575M and adjusted net loss of $78.5-72.5M.

Q3 Graduate Program revenue was up 15% Y/Y to $103.4M. Alternative Credential grew 192% to $50.4M.

Enrollments totaled 40,910 for Graduate and 14,729 for Alternative, both beating consensus.

Average revenue per enrollment was $2,527 for Graduate (consensus: $2,645) and $3,825 for Alternative (consensus: $3,539).

The net loss increased from $131.2M to $141.1M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.