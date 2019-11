E*Trade October darts rise 9% from September

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) October daily average revenue trades of 290,578 rise 9% from September and falls 1% from October 2018.

There were 23 trading days in October 2019 vs. 20 in September and 23 in October 2018,

October Derivative DARTs of 103,986 increase 9% M/M and Y/Y.

Net new accounts were negative 13,535 vs. positive 9,473 in September and positive 12,911 a year ago.

Total customer assets of $629.9B rise 4% from September and 16% from October 2018.

Total cash and deposits of $66.1B increase 2% M/M and 17% Y/Y.