Canadian Solar slips as revenues tumble 24% Q/Q

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -14.1% after-hours after missing estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, which fell 24% Q/Q to $760M from $1B in Q2 and came in below company guidance of $780M-$810M, reflecting lower revenue from the sale of solar power plants.

Q3 solar module shipments fell 11% Q/Q to 2,387 MW from 2,143 MW and above guidance of 2.2-2.3 GW.

Q3 gross margin was 26.2%, or 23% excluding a $24.3M countervailing duty true-up benefit, vs. 17.6% in Q2, 26.1% in the year-ago quarter and company guidance of 24%-26%.

Net cash provided by operating activities tumbled to $22.4M in the quarter from $225.8M in Q2.

As of Sept. 30, the company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline, including those in construction, totaled ~3.4 GWp.