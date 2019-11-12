Planet Fitness plans for new debt issue

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is proposing a recapitalization transaction to help it cover outstanding debt.

The company says the plan include the issuance of a new series of securitized debt under its existing securitized financing facility.

The proceeds of the securitized financing facility are expected to be used to pay the transaction costs and fund the reserve accounts associated with the securitized financing facility and for working capital purposes, as well as general corporate purposes, which may include a return of capital.

Source: Press Release