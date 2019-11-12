Cherry Hill Q3 EPS misses consensus, falls vs. year ago

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Q3 core EPS of 41 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 43 cents and declines from 55 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of $17.01 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 rises 1.3% from June 30, 2019, net of the company's Q3 dividend.

CHMI falls 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Q3 net interest income of $6.75M vs. $6.07M in the year-ago quarter.

Aggregate portfolio leverage stood at 5.9x at Sept. 30, 2019.

Added $100M of uncommitted MSR financing capacity in Q3.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

