Continental Building Products OKs $37/share takeover

Alongside its Q3 earnings, Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) has agreed to a buyout at $37/share.

The agreement is an all-cash takeover by France's Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, with an enterprise value of $1.4B.

That's a premium of about 34.4% over VWAP during the 60 days ended Nov. 11.

Shares are up 1.5% after hours.

"We believe our combined business will be better positioned to enhance our product offerings, customer relationships and operating platform," Continental execs say.

The company will be merged with and into a new Saint-Gobain subsidiary.

The deal's gotten unanimous board approval.