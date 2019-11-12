Stocks lose steam late but still end higher

Stocks eked out slim gains, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high and the S&P 500 easing back after hitting its own record high, as Pres. Trump said the U.S. is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

Trump said nothing that caught the market off guard, but investors may have been hoping for more substance in his speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Yet stocks remained resilient to any real pullback effort, and today's session saw relative strength in the S&P health care (+0.6%) and materials (+0.4%) sectors, while the real estate (-0.8%) and energy (-0.6%) sectors lagged behind.

"There's a lack of selling in the market, because we have optimism around trade... a better than expected earnings season and we're heading into what appears to be a strong holiday shopping season," says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

U.S. Treasury prices inched higher after the bond market was closed yesterday for Veterans Day, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.65% and the 10-year yield off 2 bps to 1.91%.

U.S. WTI December crude slipped -0.1% to $56.80/bbl.