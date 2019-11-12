Datadog +!3% after beats, upside Q4 and FY views

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) +13% beats Q3 estimates in its first report since the IPO with revenue up 88% Y/Y.

Upside Q4 guidance sees revenue of $101-103M (consensus: $92.26M) and a loss per share of $0.02-0.01 (consensus: $0.05 loss).

The FY view has revenue of $350-352M (consensus: $330.2M) and loss per share of $0.12-0.11 (consensus: $0.30 loss).

Q3 operating margin was 0.7% versus the -15.6% consensus.

Cash from operations totaled $3.8M with FCF of -$3.7M.

Cash and equivalents were $771M at the end of the quarter.

The number of $100K+ ARR customers grew to 727 from last year's 377.

