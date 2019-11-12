JPMorgan downgrades Intelsat on C-band complications

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is down 2% , adding to a regular-session decline where it hit a two-month low, following a downgrade by JPMorgan to Neutral from Overweight.

A sale process for C-band spectrum that Intelsat is championing is "looking more complicated than it seemed only weeks ago," the firm says.

That comes after some lawmaker pushback urging a public auction of the mid-band satellite airwaves, which can be monetized for reuse by wireless carriers pushing 5G deployments.

The momentum that idea is getting means a clean win for the C-band satellite companies (including SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and possibly Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY)) is less likely, analyst Philip Cusick says. At best, timing is likely to slow down and could delay the availability of the spectrum coming to market.

He's cut his price target on Intelsat to $22 from $34, now implying just 7.9% upside.