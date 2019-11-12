Health Insurance Innovations down 4% after hours on revenue guidance cut

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Q3 results:

Revenue: $75.3M (+5%).

Net income: $4.8M (+220%) (driven by adjustment to deferred tax valuation allowance); EPS: $0.40 (+400%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.66 (+65%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $12.8M (+35%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $400M - 410M from $450M - 460M; non-GAAP EPS: $4.10 - 4.35 from $4.00 - 4.25; non-GAAP EBITDA: $82M - 87M (unch).

CFO Michael Hershberger will step down November 15 to be succeeded by Erik Helding. Mr. Hershberger will stay on until year-end to assist with the transition.

