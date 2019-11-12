Sunrun rises after Q3 earnings topper

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +2.5% after-hours following better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and the company's board authorizes a $50M stock buyback program.

RUN says megawatts deployed during Q3 rose 7% Y/Y to 107 MW from 100 MW in the prior-year quarter but at the low end of 107-110 MW guidance; creation cost per watt was $3.28 in Q3 vs. $3.34 in the year-ago quarter.

RUN says it expects Q4 deployments in a range of 115-118 MW.

The company says it "has grown its customer base 24% from last year, with more than 270K homes embracing local, clean energy. We expect to increase cash generation by 60% to $100M this year."