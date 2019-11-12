Innovative Industrial closes sale-leaseback with Green Thumb
Nov. 12, 2019 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closes on a sale-leaseback transaction with Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) for its licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Danville, PA.
- The purchase price is $20.3M, excluding transaction costs.
- GTI is expected to make certain improvements to the property that will enhance production capacity; IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $19.3M.
- Assuming full reimbursement for the improvements, IIPR's total investment in the property will be $39.6M.
- As of Nov. 12, 2019, IIPR owned 42 properties in 13 states, totaling 2.9M rentable square feet, which were 100% leased.