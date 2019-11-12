Innovative Industrial closes sale-leaseback with Green Thumb

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closes on a sale-leaseback transaction with Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) for its licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Danville, PA.
  • The purchase price is $20.3M, excluding transaction costs.
  • GTI is expected to make certain improvements to the property that will enhance production capacity; IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $19.3M.
  • Assuming full reimbursement for the improvements, IIPR's total investment in the property will be $39.6M.
  • As of Nov. 12, 2019, IIPR owned 42 properties in 13 states, totaling 2.9M rentable square feet, which were 100% leased.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.