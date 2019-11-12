Cushing closes four ETFs

Cushing ETF Trust's board approves the liquidation and termination of four ETFs -- Cushing Energy & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLEY), Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY), Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY), and Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSY).

Each fund will liquidate on or around Nov. 27, 2019.

After the close of business on Nov. 14, 2019, each fund will no longer accept creation orders and the last day of trading of the fund shares on NYSE Arca will be Nov. 22, 2019.