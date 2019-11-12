Seeking Alpha
Energy 

Shell restarts CDU at Deer Park refinery after maintenance - Reuters

|About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)|By:, SA News Editor

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is finishing a planned overhaul as it begins restarting the large crude distillation unit at the 340K bbl/day Deer Park, Tex., refinery, Reuters reports.

The 270K bbl/day DU-2 CDU reportedly was shut on Sept. 23 at the start of the multi-unit overhaul planned to last for about two months.

Shell also shut the 92K bbl/day coker, the 67K bbl/day hydrocracker and 40K bbl/day gas oil hydrotreater along with several other units; the gas oil hydrotreater restarted today, the hydrocracker is preparing to restart along with DU-2, and the coker will restart along with the CDU or shortly after it.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on RDS.A