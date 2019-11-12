NextCure -7.8% after filing to offer 3.2M shares

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) is 7.8% lower after hours after filing to offer 3.2M shares of common stock.

The offering comes through Morgan Stanley, BofA and Piper Jaffray along with Needham and BTIG.

Net proceeds are estimated at $116.5M, or $134.1M if underwriters fully exercise their option; those proceeds along with existing liquidity will be used primarily to advance NC318 through completion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, a planned Phase 2 clinical trial, and additional Phase 2 and 3 trials as well.