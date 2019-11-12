Canada's oil producers losing patience on Trans Mountain, Imperial CEO says

"We'll believe it when we see it," Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) CEO Rich Kruger tells Bloomberg, reflecting what he believes is the Canadian oil patch's rising skepticism that the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion will ever happen.

"The industry is looking for it. We need expanded access and if you ask me to bet on exactly when [that will occur], I'm not quite as confident," the CEO says.

Speaking at the company's Investor Day in Toronto today, Kruger says IMO is trying to quickly ramp up crude-by-rail shipments from its Edmonton terminal to take advantage of improved profitability caused by the Keystone pipeline spill, but the company has little interest in buying $3.7B in rail contracts Alberta's government is trying to unload because the market is too volatile to count on for the longer term.

The challenges facing the industry, primarily market access and Canada's regulatory framework, are affecting the ability to draw foreign investment, Kruger says.

"The time frames... the cost, and when you get approvals, are they enforceable? Do they allow you to advance projects? We have an issue with that across our country."