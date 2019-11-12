Offshore oil to peak in 2020, then drop alongside shale - report

Offshore oil production is expected to hit a peak in 2020 before joining the shale industry in a slowdown, according to a new report by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Projects in the Gulf of Mexico and offshore South America will significantly raise output next year, but then the odds drop for any further growth increases, the report says.

But that's not all bad for investors, who could enjoy a potentially "tempting scenario" where oil prices rise even as costs and demand fall, Bob Brackett, one of the report's authors, tells Bloomberg.

Three crude sources have seen substantive growth this century - deepwater, shale and oil sands - Brackett says: "The first peaks in 2020. The second peaks a few years later (and is slowing). And the future of oil sands is in question from a sustainability/CO2 impact."

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, IYE, USL, DUG