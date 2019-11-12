Hawaiian Electric needs to look outside for CEO successor, ValueAct says

Shareholder ValueAct Capital Management says Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) needs to change its corporate culture, which would be helped by looking externally for a successor to CEO Constance Lau.

"The entrenched leadership style and culture at Hawaiian Electric holds the company and Hawaii back from realizing their full potential," says ValueAct CEO Jeff Ubben.

He also doubts the company can reach its internal goal to reach 50% of electricity sales from renewables by 2022, and he contends HE remains too reliant on imported oil, which is used to produce 63% of its electricity and is leading to higher rates for its customers.

Hawaii residents have paid 280% more for electricity per kwh than the U.S. average over the past 10 years, and the company has filed with regulators for another rate increase; Ubben says "it's time to break this never-ending cycle and provide economic relief for residents."

The hedge fund disclosed a year ago a $50 M position in HE through its ValueAct Spring fund, which is focused on environmental and social investing.