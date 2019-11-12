Huya +3.1% on Q3 beat, heavy revenue growth

Game streaming platform Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is up 3.1% postmarket after topping consensus expectations with its Q3 earnings report.

Net revenues rose by 77.4% to 2.265B yuan (about $316.9M) as gains in advertising added to the company's core streaming revenues.

And gross profit more than doubled, to 406.3M yuan (about $56.8M). Gross margin rose to 17.9% from 15.2%.

The company swung to an operating gain of 63.9M yuan from a year-ago loss of 2.7M yuan; non-GAAP operating income rose to 147M yuan from 61.5M yuan.

Net income rose 70.5% to 206.4M yuan (about $28.9M).

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 2.16B yuan (up 77.2%); Advertising and other, 109M yuan (up 81.3%).

In operations, average mobile monthly active users rose 29.1% to 63.8M. Average MAUs overall rose 47.6% to 146.1M, and total paying users grew 28.5% to 5.3M.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenue of 2.34B-2.42B yuan or year-over-year growth of 55.5%-60.8%.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

