Stable outlook seen for U.S. power, gas utilities sector - Fitch

Fitch Ratings outlines a stable outlook for the U.S. power and gas utility sector in 2020, citing a constructive regulatory environment and low natural gas prices which are likely to hover ~$2.75/MMBtu.

"Most issuer ratings in our coverage portfolio are on stable outlook and we do not expect very much movement in 2020," Fitch Senior Director Philip Smyth said at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Orlando.

"Rate regulation across the U.S. on balance remains generally constructive despite some troubled areas," Smyth said, although there are concerns about the regulatory environments in Arizona, Montana and New Mexico.

However, "poor execution, political opposition" and other factors that could delay or cancel large projects "could challenge creditworthiness in the sector."

