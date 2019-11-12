YY +4.3% as Q3 beats on top, bottom lines

YY is up 4.3% after hours following its easy clearing of analysts' bar in its Q3 report.

Net revenues rose by 67.8% to 6.882B yuan (about $962.9M).

Amid slightly faster-growing cost of revenues, gross profit rose by 52.1% to 2.17B yuan (about $303.5M). Gross margin dipped to 31.5% from a previous 34.8%.

Operating income fell to 160.3M yuan from 610.9M yuan amid sharply higher operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating income dipped to 611.4M yuan from 774.2M yuan.

And attributable non-GAAP net income fell to 574.1M yuan from 787M yuan.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of 7.32B-7.52B yuan, or year-over-year growth of 57.7%-62.2%.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release