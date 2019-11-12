Rockwell Automation rockets near two-year high on strong Q3, guidance
Nov. 12, 2019 1:21 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)ROKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Automation (ROK +10.5%) rises to a 22-month high after easily beating Q3 earnings estimates and issuing upside guidance for next year.
- ROK forecasts FY 2020 EPS of $8.70-$9.10 vs. $8.59 analyst consensus estimate on Y/Y revenue growth of 2%-5%, equating to $6.83B-$7.03B vs. $6.62 consensus.
- The upbeat outlook comes despite uncertainty created by global trade tensions and a deceleration in industrial production, CEO Blake Moret said during today's earnings conference call.
- CFO Patrick Goris said ROK was able to "neutralize" the impact of tariffs through supply chain actions, including negotiations with vendors and targeted price increases.