Rockwell Automation rockets near two-year high on strong Q3, guidance

Nov. 12, 2019 1:21 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)ROKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Rockwell Automation (ROK +10.5%) rises to a 22-month high after easily beating Q3 earnings estimates and issuing upside guidance for next year.
  • ROK forecasts FY 2020 EPS of $8.70-$9.10 vs. $8.59 analyst consensus estimate on Y/Y revenue growth of 2%-5%, equating to $6.83B-$7.03B vs. $6.62 consensus.
  • The upbeat outlook comes despite uncertainty created by global trade tensions and a deceleration in industrial production, CEO Blake Moret said during today's earnings conference call.
  • CFO Patrick Goris said ROK was able to "neutralize" the impact of tariffs through supply chain actions, including negotiations with vendors and targeted price increases.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.