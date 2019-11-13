Battle over digital information economy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging the EU to claim "digital sovereignty" by developing its own platform to manage data and reduce its reliance on cloud services run by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

"So many companies have just outsourced all their data to U.S. companies," she told German business leaders. "I'm not saying that's bad in and of itself - I just mean that the value-added products that come out of that, with the help of artificial intelligence, will create dependencies that I'm not sure are a good thing."