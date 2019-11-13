Vaping crisis may see more pot legalization

The current vaping crisis could prompt the U.S. and others to legalize marijuana, according to Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy.

"All the products that we produce in Canada and produce around the world are well tested by not only Health Canada, but regulators in other countries," he told CNBC. "One could argue this vaping crisis could lead to more legalization."

Kicking off cannabis earnings yesterday, both Cronos and Tilray reported selling prices that nearly halved, while expenses for both the Canadian pot producers soared in Q3.