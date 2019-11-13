Unrest weighs on Hong Kong markets

The Hang Seng Index sank another 2% on Wednesday as the five-month-old anti-government movement takes an increasingly violent turn.

Gasoline bombs and fires lit up the night at the prominent Chinese University of Hong Kong, while tear gas was again fired in the heart of the business and financial district.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said last night the protesters wouldn't achieve their goals through violence and Security Chief John Lee warned of "unthinkable consequences" if it continues.

