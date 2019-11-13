AbbVie sells $30B in bonds for Allergan takeover

Encouraged by low funding costs amid narrowing credit risk premiums, U.S. drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has sold the largest block of bonds of the year to finance its $83B takeover of rival Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

$30B was raised from investors clamoring for investment-grade debt, in a bond offering split across 10 different maturities from 18 months to 30 years.

The deal was the biggest bond offering since CVS raised $40B in March last year to fund its takeover of Aetna and ranked as the fourth-largest bond sale ever completed.