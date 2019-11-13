OPEC under pressure form U.S shale - IEA

The U.S. shale revolution will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, according to the IEA's annual World Energy Outlook.

In fact, the country will account for 85% of the increase in global oil production to 2030, which will rise to 19M barrels a day and push down the share of the global oil market held by OPEC members and Russia to 47% (from 55% in the mid 2000s).

"Countries whose economies are exclusively reliant on oil-and-gas reserves are facing serious challenges," said Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director.

Crude futures -0.8% to $56.33/bbl.

