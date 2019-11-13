First big downturn for lithium producers

New Canaccord data shows the nascent lithium industry has entered its first major downturn, with global supply exceeding demand by about 5%.

The powerhouse metal is used to make electric vehicle batteries, though Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Tianqi Lithium and others have been producing more than automakers need.

A global average of prices is already down more than 50% since the start of 2018, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, though analysts and executives are expecting a brighter future when they look out over the next decade.