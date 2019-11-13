AbbVie prices $30B senior unsecured notes

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has priced its private offering of senior unsecured notes in a combined aggregate principal amount of $30B.

The Notes will be issued in ten tranches: (i) $750M senior floating rate notes due May 2021, (ii) $750M notes due November 2021, (iii) $750M notes due 2022, (iv) $1.75B 2.150% senior notes due 2021, (v) $3B 2.300% senior notes due 2022, (vi) $3.75B 2.600% senior notes due 2024, (vii) $4B 2.950% senior notes due 2026, (viii) $5.5B 3.200% senior notes due 2029, (ix) $4B 4.050% senior notes due 2039 and (x) $5.75B 4.250% senior notes due 2049.

Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the aggregate cash consideration due to Allergan shareholders in connection with the acquisition, to pay related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is November 21.