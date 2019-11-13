Futures lower ahead of Powell speech

Another big speech is on the horizon today, this time from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee about the current economic outlook.

The last time we heard from Powell the Fed had cut interest rates for the third time this year and he signaled that moves to ease monetary policy could be nearing a pause. DJIA futures are off 113 points ahead of the 11 a.m testimony.

On the data front, there will be closely-watched CPI numbers this morning, though they are not expected to show inflation rising enough to change the Fed's outlook.