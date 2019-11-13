Glaxo's Nucala successful in pivotal HES study

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Nucala (mepolizumab) in patients with a rare inherited condition called hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES).

The trial met the primary endpoint of a statistically significantly lower proportion of patients in the treatment group [Nucala + standard-of-care (SOC) therapy] experiencing an HES flare over the 32-week study period compared to placebo + SOC (28% vs. 56%; p=0.002).

The risk of an HES flare was 66% lower in the Nucala cohort compared to control (hazard ratio = 0.34).

No new safety signals were reported.

HES, affecting ~20K people globally, is characterized by the chronic overproduction of a type of white blood cell called eosinophils which leads to inflammation and organ damage.

The company plans to file marketing applications in 2020.