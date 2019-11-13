Canada Goose +6% after sales sizzle

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) reports revenue rose 28% in FQ2 on broad geographic strength, including 84% sales growth in Asia and 40% sales growth in the U.S. Direct to consumer revenue was up 47% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBIT came in at C$79.2M vs. C$66.1M consensus.

Gross profit fell 120 bps Y/Y to 54.6% of sales vs. 55.3% consensus.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose reaffirms prior full-year guidance for revenue growth of at least 20% and EPS growth of at least 25%.

Shares of Canada Goose are up 6.30% in premarket action to $41.11.

Previously: Canada Goose Holdings EPS beats by C$0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 13)