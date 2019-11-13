Cannae Holdings, Carlyle affiliate to form health care JV

Nov. 13, 2019 7:14 AM ETCannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE)CNNE, CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) agrees to form a health care joint venture with an investment vehicle advised by an affiliate of the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and another investor with deep health care experience.
  • Cannae will contribute its T-Systems business to the venture, which will focus on acquiring, integrating, and operating synergistic health care services companies in the provider and payer sectors.
  • The other JV partners will contribute equal capital to enable it to acquire other complementary health care services companies.
  • As part of the effort, T-System has agreed to acquire a provider of coding and clinical documentation services to domestic health care providers, which will be funded by the JV.
  • Cannae expects to be a minority shareholder in the JV and have all of its T-System intercompany debt repaid, which totaled ~$60M as of Sept. 30, 2019.
  • The investment vehicle affiliated with Carlyle will be the majority shareholder of the JV.
  • Closing of the deals are expected to occur no later than Q1 2020.
