Meritor -6% after guidance falls short

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is on watch after the company blasts past FQ4 profit estimates, but issues guidance below expectations.

Sales fell 5% during the quarter due primarily to lower production in India, Europe and China, which was only partially offset by extra revenue from new acquisition AxleTech.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 1.7% to $116M during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 40 bps to 11.3% of sales. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by lower net steel, premium and freight costs, pricing initiatives and material performance that more than offset the conversion impact from lower revenue in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Meritor anticipates revenue of $3.7B to $3.8B vs. $4.1B consensus and EPS of $2.75 to $2.85 vs. $3.18 consensus. The company increased its buyback authorization to $325M from $250M.

Shares of Meritor are down 6.14% premarket to $22.00 on light volume.

Previously: Meritor EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Nov. 13)