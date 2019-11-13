Credit Suisse warns on J.M. Smucker

Credit Suisse lowers J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to an Underperform rating from Neutral.

"We believe that consensus and the market underestimate the extent to which earnings will need to revise lower as structural challenges continue to mount," warns analyst Robert Moskow.

"We believe that margins will continue to compress as the higher spending fails to stimulate sales. Management says it can protect its earnings base by reducing non-essential spending in the back half of FY 20 (e.g., maintaining hiring freezes and eliminating certain projects), but we believe that this would merely delay inevitable spending increases into FY 21," he adds.

The firms lowers its price target to $95 from $100 vs. the sell-side average PT of $107.85.