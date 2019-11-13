Comstock in talks to buy Chesapeake's Haynesville assets - Reuters

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is in late-stage discussions to buy Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) Haynesville shale assets in Louisiana in a deal that could be worth more than $1B, Reuters reports.

The companies have settled on a structure for the deal and hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year, according to the report.

CHK has been reducing its activity in the Haynesville region and said last week it was releasing its rigs and completion crews for the rest of the year.

CRK became the largest operator in Haynesville after buying privately held Covey Park in a $1.1B deal in June.