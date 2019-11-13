Google gets into banking

The latest tech heavyweight to take on finance, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) expects to offer checking accounts to consumers next year under a project code-named Cache.

The accounts will be run by Citigroup (NYSE:C) and a credit union at Stanford University.

Big tech companies, such as Apple and Facebook, see financial services as a way to learn more about users and reap valuable data.

Amazon has also talked to banks about offering checking accounts.

