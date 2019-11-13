Discrimination case against Comcast at the Supreme Court

The Civil Rights Act of 1866 will be put to the test at the Supreme Court today as oral arguments begin over a $20B racial discrimination suit filed against Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The case was brought by a black-owned production company, Entertainment Studios, run by former comedian Byron Allen.

The firm alleges that Comcast refused to carry its channels, while offering contracts to lesser-known white-owned channels. Comcast argues that Allen should have to prove that absent discrimination he would have secured the contract.