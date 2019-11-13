Luckin Coffee +3% after showing off strong growth

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) trades higher posting a smaller-than-anticipated Q3 loss even as sales skyrocketed.

Sales were up 558% amid explosive store growth and the cumulative number of transacting customers increased 413% to 30.7M.

Luckin says it achieved a store-level profit margin of 12.5%.

The company opened about 700 stores in Q3 to take its total in China to 3,680 vs. 4,125 for Starbucks.

Shares of Luckin are up 3.27% premarket to $19.60.

Previously: Luckin Coffee EPS beats by $0.06, revenue in-line (Nov. 13)