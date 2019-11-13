BofAML likes Alnylam in premarket analyst action

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Buy rating and $110 (21% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) initiated with Neutral rating and $51 (11% upside) price target at BofAML.

National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) initiated with Overweight rating and $34 (26% upside) price target at Barclays.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) upgraded to Buy with a $7 (64% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Shares up 3% premarket.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $3 (3% downside risk) price target at Barclays. Shares down 3% premarket.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $2 (6% upside) price target at BofAML. Shares down 2% premarket.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James. Shares down 77% premarket on bankruptcy filing.

Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) downgraded to Hold with a $1 (2% downside risk) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares down 15% premarket.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Neutral with a $30.75 (5% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.