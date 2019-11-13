Home Capital Q3 beats as mortgage originations rise 7.6% Y/Y

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$0.72 (US$0.54) blows away the Bloomberg estimate of C$0.58 and advances from C$0.53 in Q2 and C$0.41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of C$103.0M increases from C$97.5M in Q2 and C$89.8M in Q3 2018; net interest margin improves to 2.22% from 2.09% in Q2 and 2.03% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 mortgage originations of C$1.55B rises from C$1.28B in Q2 and C$1.44B in Q3 2018.

Loans under administration of C$22.97B rises 0.3% vs. Q2 and 0.7% vs. Q3 2018; total assets under administration of C$24.8B increase from $24.6B at June 30, 2019.

Efficiency ratio, provision as a percentage of gross loans and net write-offs as a percentage of gross loans all improved from Q2.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Home Capital reports Q3 results (Nov. 13)