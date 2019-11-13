Organic sales shine at Energizer

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) shoots higher after reporting organic sales growth of 9.2% in FQ4 to smash the consensus estimate of +6.1%. The company points to distribution gains, timing of holiday promotional activity, favorable pricing and the benefit of hurricane activity as helping to boost organic sales.

Organic sales were up 12.5% for the international business during the quarter and rose 7.5% in the Americas.

The company's gross margin rate of 42.1% was even with consensus expectations, but down from last year's level of 45.5%.

Looking ahead, Energizer sees revenue growth of +9% to +10% vs. +10.5% consensus and EPS of $3.00 to $3.20 vs. $3.22 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is seen falling in a range of $610M to $640M.

Shares of Energizer are up 3.57% premarket to $43.50 on light volume.

Previously: Energizer EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Nov. 13)