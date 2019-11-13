Home Capital to launch $113M substantial issuer bid

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) plans to launch a substantial issuer bid to repurchase up to C$150M (US$113M) of its common shares for cancellation.

Sees announcing terms of the bid in Q4 and completing the transaction in Q1 2020.

Also renews normal course issuer bid in 2020.

In the past year, Home Capital has repurchased C$300M of shares under a substantial issuer bid and C$94.3M of shares under its normal course issuer bid, acquiring the shares under the two programs at an average discount of 40% to its Q3 2019 book value of C$28.64.

Board will continue to review options for deployment of capital, including further share repurchases and payment of common share dividends.