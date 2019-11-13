Tullow Oil plunges on lower production guidance, heavy crude in Guyana

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) -27% in London after warning its production will miss targets following continued operational problems at its Ghana fields.

The company now expects annual oil production of 87K bbl/day of oil, down from a previous forecast of 89K-93K bbl/day which was below an even earlier outlook for 90K-98K bbl/day.

Tullow and partner Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (OTC:ECAOF) also say the quality of crude recently discovered in Guyana is heavy, containing high levels of sulfur, which would make developing the oil much harder than if it were medium or light crude.

Tullow says the reduced production outlook is mostly due to topside issues at the Jubilee field, which has constrained water injection and gas handling, as well as the suspension of a well at the TEN field.

The company also revises its full-year free cash flow guidance to ~$350M from an earlier forecast of $400M.