Apple gains bull on 5G iPhone potential

RBC starts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Outperform and a $295 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Rober Muller calls the iPhone "arguably the world’s most popular consumer product," which provides "avenues for deeper integration into its customers’ lives."

Muller expects a subdued H1 in 2020 as customers await the 5G iPhones, which will likely return the product to revenue growth.

In the near-term, the analyst sees tariffs and the recent Services expansions headlining investor worries.