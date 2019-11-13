Apple gains bull on 5G iPhone potential

RBC starts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Outperform and a $295 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Analyst Rober Muller calls the iPhone "arguably the world’s most popular consumer product," which provides "avenues for deeper integration into its customers’ lives."
Muller expects a subdued H1 in 2020 as customers await the 5G iPhones, which will likely return the product to revenue growth.
In the near-term, the analyst sees tariffs and the recent Services expansions headlining investor worries.
Apple shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $261.20.
