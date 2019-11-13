Fiverr +9% on strong revenue outlook

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) rallies after setting guidance ahead of expectations.

The company anticipates Q4 revenue of $28M to $29M vs. $27M consensus. An adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5M to $4.0M is anticipated. Fiverr expects to tally up $105.5M to $106.5M in revenue for the full year. "Recent strategic initiatives that highlight our multiple growth levers continue to focus on enhancing our value proposition to both buyers and sellers globally while simultaneously growing our addressable market,' says CEO Micha Kaufman.

FVRR +9.05% premarket to $21.78 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $17.11 to $44.25.

