Braemar plans preferred equity offering to raise ~$350M

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) files a registration statement for a series E redeemable preferred equity security, with an eye to raising ~$100M in H2 2020 and an additional ~$250M in the following two years.

The registration statement provides for issuance of non-traded preferred equity in a primary offering over the course of three years from the effective date.

The non-traded preferred equity is expected to have an annual dividend yield of 6.50% and will offer a dividend reinvestment plan.

Braemar estimates that 30%-50% of investors will elect to be paid in additional securities rather than cash.

"Subject to future market conditions, we believe this security will provide an attractive cost of capital and allow us to accretively grow our portfolio," said Braemar President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.